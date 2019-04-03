Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Majili prerelease report: Tollywood expects its third hit of the year

Lmk April 03 2019, 9.04 pm April 03 2019, 9.04 pm

The Samantha - Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili is gearing up for a grand release on April 5, this Friday. The lead pair and real life celebrity couple have done extensive rounds of promotions and have made sure that public awareness about the film is on a high. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this romance drama also stars Divyansha Kaushik. The film’s total worldwide theatrical rights are worth about 21 crore, with the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights amounting to about 16.6 crore. The trade hopes that the film would emerge a hit if it gets positive initial talk and can utilize the Ugadi festive mood. Ugadi falls on Saturday, April 6th.

The Sam - Chay pairing is the film’s biggest calling card, along with the romance genre. Tollywood would be hoping for its 3rd hit of the year after the blockbuster F2 and the sleeper hit 118. Chaitanya badly needs a hit after 3 back to back flops in the form of Yuddham Sharanam, Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Savyasachi. He has two diverse shades in Majili and his wife has already predicted that the film would be a milestone outing for him.

Samantha had a very productive 2018 in Tollywood with back to back blockbusters in the form of Rangasthalam and Mahanati; she also had a decent outing with U Turn which was a Telugu - Tamil bilingual. She has openly admitted that marriage has helped her make better decisions in her career. The success of Majili would further establish her as the reigning queen of Tollywood.