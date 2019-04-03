image
  3. Regional
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Majili prerelease report: Tollywood expects its third hit of the year

Regional

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s Majili prerelease report: Tollywood expects its third hit of the year

This Shiva Nirvana directorial's total worldwide theatrical rights are worth about 21 crore

back
118Divyansha KaushikF2MajiliNaga ChaitanyaSamanthaSavyasachiShailaja Reddy Alludu‪Shiva Nirvana‬tollywoodUgadiYuddham Sharanam
nextQueen's Kannada remake Butterfly starring Parul Yadav gets a U/A certificate!

within