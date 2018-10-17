Samantha bags Bhargav's next as Kajal Aggarwal drops out?

Samantha’s wedding has done all kinds of good to her. It brought her a new set of great friends, lovely relationships and most importantly – some interesting films that have got her a good name. After winning hearts with Mahanati, Rangasthalam and U-Turn, Sam is now shooting for Majili – a relationship drama where she shares the screen space with her husband Nag Chaitanya.

And now, it looks like luck is smiling on the cutesy actress once again, as she has been approached for a big-budget mythological drama. National award-winning animation director Bhargav is all set to roll out a film based on the life of demon princess Soorpanaka, the younger sister of Ravana.

At first, it was Kajal Aggarwal who was supposed to do this film. The actress had been through a complete narration of the film and even liked the concept, but later had to walk out of it due to date clashes with her other projects.

In turn, the project has now gone Samantha’s way. Sam has heard Bhargav’s narration and is seemingly impressed with the interesting incidents and surprises in the screenplay. However, she is yet to give out the green signal. With such a golden run in the industry, Samantha might just pick this one to go one step higher in proving herself as a terrific actress.