In Com Staff June 29 2019, 5.46 pm June 29 2019, 5.46 pm

June is an important month in many ways. One of them is because of its significance associated with the LGBT community. This sixth month of the year is regarded as LGBT Pride month basically to commemorate the Stonewall riots which happened half a century ago in June. These riots were a series of spontaneous and violent demonstrations of members of the LGBT community against police raid near Manhattan, New York City in the USA. Many celebrities have extended their support to the community and actress Samantha Akkineni expressed her support by sharing a picture of her dog in a dress of sorts with rainbow colors signifying the community.

Samantha also captioned the photo of the dog stating that there is nothing wrong with the pug but there is a lot of wrong in the world that the pug lives in. She found a lot of supporters for her message, the prominent ones being singer Chinmayi Sripada and her husband director-actor Rahul Ravindran who are Samantha’s close buddies. Chinmayi is the voice of Samantha in many films and Rahul is presently directing Samantha’s father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni in Manmadhudu 2. Samantha’s pug is called Bugaboo and the actor is known for sharing the pictures of the cute canine in her social media page.

Through her post and by dressing the pug in the colors of the rainbow, Samantha is univocally supporting the community. There are a lot of pride parades happening this month and many of the celebrities across the world are extending their support for the community. In Chennai, the parade is happening on Sunday, June 30, 2091, which is expected to be attended by a huge populace. On the professional front, Samantha is awaiting her next release Oh Baby directed by B V Nandhini Reddy of Ala Modalaindi fame. She has done a cameo in Rahul Ravindran’s Manmadhudu 2. She is working in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film 96 which is directed by Premkumar.