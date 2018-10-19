Samantha feels 96 shouldn’t be remade, will she still reprise Trisha’s role?

Vijay Sethupathi – Trisha’s 96 has gone on to become one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema, garnering a fantastic response from film buffs who had been waiting long for a genuine romantic film from the industry. In particular, Trisha’s role as Jaanu has gone down as one to remember for the ages as she portrayed it with a matured approach, stealing the hearts of her fans, once again.

Noted Tollywood producer Dil Raju has acquired the Telugu remake rights of the film, with reports surfacing that he has plans to get the remake rolling with actors Nani and Samantha.

But once Samantha watched the film and loved it, one of her fans asked whether she would be doing the Telugu remake stepping into Trisha’s place. However, the actress replied saying that such a film shouldn’t be remade. Samantha is already busy with two new films on her plate and will have to give it some deep thought before she says yes or no.

At the same time, it remains to be seen as to whether Dil Raju will still go with Samantha as his choice, or pick another actress for the lovely character. Sources say that director Harish Shankar of Gabbar Singh and Duvvada Jagannadham fame will be helming the remake, with the shoot set to go on floors early next year.