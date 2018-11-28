image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Samantha is on the verge of donning the grandma avatar!

Regional

Samantha is on the verge of donning the grandma avatar!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 28 2018, 5.49 pm
back
Ala ModalaindiEntertainmentMajiliMiss GrannyNag ChaitanyaNandini ReddyNaniNithya MenonregionalSamantha
nextThalapathy63: Rashmika Mandanna clears the air on her involvement in the film
ALSO READ

RRR: Rajamouli arranges for more than 100 cameras to shoot a special action scene

Majili: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha get mobbed at the railway station!

Thalapathy 63 will be a first of a kind genre for Thalapathy Vijay