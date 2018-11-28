Samantha is on the verge of donning the grandma avatar!

As we had reported earlier, Samantha is just about to start work on the Telugu remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny. Suresh Pictures, the production house, has just confirmed that the project is well and truly on, and will start rolling by next month.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Nandini Reddy, who is known in the industry for her hit rom-com Ala Modalaindi which had Nani and Nithya Menon in the lead. Samantha will be essaying the lead role in the remake, which will also have a senior actress in a pivotal role. While it was first decided to be made only as a Telugu film, reports suggest that the production house is now looking at the possibility of making it as a bilingual in order to attract the Tamil audiences and make use of Samantha’s popularity in the neighboring state as well.

Miss Granny is a 2014 South Korean dramedy in which a woman in her 70s magically finds herself in the body of a 20-year-old after having her picture snapped at a photo studio.

Currently, Samantha is working on Majili, a marriage-based rom-com in which she stars alongside her real-life hubby Nag Chaitanya. The film helmed by Shiva Nirvana will be wrapped up by December.