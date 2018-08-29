Samantha-Naga caught between three September 13 releases

September 13 would be one of the biggest days in Samantha’s career, with the actress’ both the films that is U Turn and Seema Raja releasing on the same day. And now, her hubby Nag Chaitanya’s new film Shailaja Reddy Alludu, has confirmed its arrival for the same weekend!

It’s Chay with Sam !! Not vs ❤️ https://t.co/nkGJJQygbR — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 28, 2018

While the actress has been working on both U Turn and Seema Raja for more than a year, little did she know that she would be seeing them hit the screens together.

U-Turn is an official remake of the Kannada hit of the same name, and is directed by Pawan Kumar who did the original as well. On the other hand, Seema Raja is a complete commercial entertainer starring Sivakarthikeyan. The film has been shot with a huge budget and has a surprise period portion which has been canned with secrecy. This is Sivakarthikeyan’s third collaboration with Ponram, after delivering two hits together in Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan.

Samantha’s last outing in Tamil cinema was Irumbu Thirai, which went on to become a huge blockbuster. The Vishal starrer had a run of more than 100 days at the box office, and the team had organized a special celebratory event this morning coinciding with the actor’s birthday!