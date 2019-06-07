Siddarthsrinivas June 07 2019, 5.25 pm June 07 2019, 5.25 pm

Samantha is definitely on a big high in her career, as all of her recent films have won her great praise and reception from the audiences. After Super Deluxe and Majili, her third release of the year would be Oh Baby, a colourful and cheerful entertainer directed by Nandini Reddy. Being a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, Oh Baby has been adapted to suit the sensibilities and the premise of the Telugu-speaking audiences. As the film has finalized its release date for the 5th of July, the makers held a press meet on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Samantha got a little emotional while speaking about the film and the experience of working in it. “This year has run so well for me with Super Deluxe in Tamil and Majili in Telugu. One of the things that I have always wanted to do before retiring, was to do a full-fledged comedy movie. Oh, Baby is of that kind, but it isn’t just about the comedy. In the end, the emotional quotient of the film will hit you. When I saw the Korean version, I came out and hugged my mom and spoke about the dreams she had during her early days. Oh, Baby will definitely make you go back to the elder women in your family and initiate discussions on their dreams, which majorly go under the carpet. This is the reason why I picked the film,” revealed the actress.

Initially, Samantha was supposed to play dual roles in the film, essaying the roles of both the young and the old lady. However, the team chose to rope in another actor (Lakshmi) for the elderly part as they were afraid to take the risk with the skin allergy issue that Samantha had while applying the prosthetic makeup. Naga Shaurya, Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad play other important roles in this family entertainer which is bankrolled by Suresh Babu.