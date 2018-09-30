Samantha shows the middle finger to the moral police!

After the success of U-Turn, Samantha flew away to Ibiza with her hubby Naga Chaitanya for a jolly holiday, but even there, it looks like something has been disturbing her. After she shared a photo of herself in a floral outfit, netizens bashed her for her choice of clothing and giving her gyaan on Indian Culture.

Some of the moral police force also started advising Samantha to refrain from posting such pictures as she is married into the Akkineni Nagarjuna family. Thankfully, there were a few souls who supported Samantha by saying that she has the right to do whatever she wants in her life, with few others appreciating her style statement.

However, it looks like these comments threw off Samantha who came up with a three-part Instagram story, replying to the folk who had hurled at her.

In the first picture, Sam said “For all those of you who thought you had a say in how I should live my life after marriage”, and then moved on to the next picture which surprisingly was of a middle finger. The third slide said, thank you.

Samantha well and truly doesn’t care about all these comments, she is busy enjoying her life!