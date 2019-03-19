Samantha to eventually pick motherhood over films

Samantha and her husband Chaitanya Akkineni are busy promoting Majili, their next film together, slated to release on April 5. The film is written and directed by Shiva Niravana. The cute couple make an adorable picture together and the media is lapping up all their promotional activities. In a recent interview, Samantha said that the two play completely different roles in the film than what they are in real life. It must be noted that Majili is their first film together after marriage, and their 4th film together in all, after Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. While promoting the film, Samantha also talked about the feeling of motherhood and their plans regarding this.

"Whenever we decide to have a baby and I become a mother, I will take a break from everything else, including acting. My baby will be the world to me and all my focus would be towards raising my child. I had faced several troubles during my childhood years and I’ll make sure that my baby doesn’t go through any such troubles," said Samantha.

In the South Indian film industry, Samantha is quite a path breaker in the way she continues to stay in-demand with a bunch of films even after marriage. Her thoughts on motherhood and how she would prioritize her life speaks volumes of her maturity and clarity.

Before Majili, Samantha would also be seen in the much expected Super Deluxe, set to open on March 29th, a film that is already being raved about as a modern day classic!