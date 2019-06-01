Siddarthsrinivas June 01 2019, 7.19 pm June 01 2019, 7.19 pm

Samantha had a terrific first half this year, with two films that bought her more name and fame. The actress won loads of appreciation for her portrayal of an urban, modern wife in Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe, and enjoyed blockbuster success with the Telugu romantic drama Majili in which she shared the screen with her husband Nag Chaitanya. Samantha is now looking forward to the release of her family entertainer Oh Baby, which recently had its teaser released. The makers have now announced that the film would hit the screens on the 5th of July.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Oh Baby is an official remake of the Korean hit venture Miss Granny. The film follows veteran actress Lakshmi’s character as she regains her early days in Samantha’s form. Touted to be a clean, fun film with a good load of family values, Oh Baby is expected to strike it big with the audiences when it arrives. Last year, Samantha had tasted success with her ghost thriller U-Turn which did decent business in Tamil as well. If Oh Baby does repeat the magic, it would be another win for her to own in the field of women-centric films, after proving her clout in the lead heroine space.

The makers of Oh Baby kick-started the promotional run by launching the teaser, which was followed by the first single from the album. With just a month left for the release, Samantha will be looking to meet the press and the media very soon for interactions. As the actress enjoys a fantastic fan base in Kollywood as well, the producers are contemplating on dubbing the film in Tamil too.