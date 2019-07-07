In Com Staff July 07 2019, 6.28 pm July 07 2019, 6.28 pm

Samantha Akkineni is on a roll. The actress is delivering back-to-back hits with Super Deluxe, followed by Majili. Her latest blockbuster release was Oh! Baby, which is doing wonders at the box office. Oh! Baby is a remake of Korean movie Ms. Granny, and it has released in both Tamil and Telugu. Recently, fans of the actress showered immense love on her and erected a huge cutout for Samantha Akkineni at a popular cinema hall in Hyderabad. This obviously proves the amount of love that she has been receiving. The film is receiving rave reviews from both critics and fans. To celebrate the massive success of the film, Samantha and her hubby Naga partied like no ones watching.

Samantha shared a video of her hubby turning DJ and celebrating the success of the movie by playing music for her. She captioned the photo saying that that is the best way to celebrate. Chay has always been a doting husband and he is extremely sweet with all the gestures he shows towards his wife. When the pre-release event happened, Chay could not be a part of that so he sent a video supporting her. In the video, he said, “I watched the film (Oh Baby) and I felt very connected with it. I am sure the audience is going to feel happy after watching the film. Go watch it with family, it is a treat for them. I am so happy and proud that you are part of this film. You make me proud with all the films you pick and I think Oh Baby stands at number one for me right now.” He even thanked the director for giving such an opportunity to Samantha.