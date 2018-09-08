Samantha’s Karma theme will make ‘U Turn’

The Karma Theme from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tamil, Telugu bi-lingual U-Turn is the latest viral hit in Kollywood and Tollywood. The promo song, featuring composer Anirudh Ravichander and Samantha, has amassed a whopping 10 million views on YouTube (Tamil and Telugu versions combined).

The EDM-heavy song, crooned and composed by Anirudh, is yet another feather in the cap of the Why This Kolaveri composer who churned out a similar sensational hit for Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila with the insanely viral Kalyaana Vayasu track, which featured Yogi Babu. Now, The Karma Theme has been received extremely well by the viewers and has provided the much-needed boost to the film, which is gearing up for worldwide release on September 13 for the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend.

An official remake of Kannada super-hit of the same name, U-Turn is directed by Pawan Kumar, who also helmed the original version. The film marks Pawan's debut in K'town and is produced by Srinivasa Silverscreen. Dhananjayan, the producer of Jyotika's Kaatrin Mozhi, is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are in for a great treat on September 13 as two of her movies, Seema Raja and U-Turn, are slated to hit theaters.