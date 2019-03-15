Samantha's movie U Turn to be remade in Bollywood by Ekta Kapoor!

Samantha’s movie U Turn, directed by Kannada filmmaker Pawan Kumar, and co-starring Aadhi, Rahul Ravindran, Narain, Bhumika Chawla had been quite a hit at the box office and it received loud applauds too. The film was remade from the Kannada film which had the same name and was also directed by Pawan Kumar. Now, the latest that we hear is that the film is all set to get a Bollywood remake and renowned producer Ekta Kapoor has bagged the rights for the same!

According to our source, “Ekta Kapoor has bagged the rights of Hindi remake of U Turn and she wanted Pawan Kumar to helm this project as well. The film will still be a supernatural thriller but changes will be made according to Bollywood audience.” While an official confirmation is still to be made about this, we are extremely excited to know who will be chosen to play the female lead in the film! Samantha and Shradda had both done a remarkable job in their versions and the competition will be tough.

U Turn revolves around a female journalist who is investigating the killings of people on a road. The original film was written, produced and directed by Pawan Kumar. Samantha’s film had a different climax than the original so it may be that the Hindi remake will have a different plot twist too! Both the films have gotten riveting reviews and if Pawan himself is helming the Hindi remake too, we are sure this one will be a nail biting adventure too!