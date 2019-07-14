In Com Staff July 14 2019, 6.52 pm July 14 2019, 6.52 pm

The fact that Samantha Akkineni is stealing all the hearts at the box office is already known. The actress already had two big releases in the first half of 2019 and now her latest film, Oh! Baby has also been doing very good. Oh! Baby is the remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny, and it has released in both Tamil and Telugu. Fans and critics have been loving the film and of course, Samantha is getting a lot of praise for the same. The film has not just become a hit, it has also proved that an actress all by herself, can make a film which earns huge box office moolah too. Not just in India, the film has been doing well at the US box office as well! Now, it seems that the film is set to see a big China release!

At a Thanks Meet arranged by the makers, the co-producers of the film, Vivek Kuchibhotla and Sunitha Tati, revealed that the film may have a China release soon. Further confirming the news, the duo told a leading media, “We have plans to release in China, Vietnam and other countries. A Chinese distribution company has shown interest in the movie because of Samantha's performance and the Indian style of story-telling. That's why they want to release it in China despite the audience having watched another version of the same movie already.” Now, isn’t that amazingly great news? Till now no female-led film from India has hit the Chinese theatres.

So, if this movie clicks at the Chinese box office, Samantha’s popularity will know no bounds! Not just that, it will surely set a new benchmark too. We hope to get some updates on this news soon. Hopefully, more and more films with women as the central lead get this kind of international recognition. Stay tuned...