Samantha's youthful entertainer Oh Baby targets July release

May 18 2019

Success came handsomely for Samantha Akkineni, in the form of huge acclaim for her performances in Super Deluxe and Majili. The latter went onto become a blockbuster, turning out to be the biggest grosser in her hubby Naga Chaitanya's career so far. And now, Samantha is getting ready for her third film of the year in Oh Baby, directed by Nandini Reddy of Ala Modalaindi fame. Touted to be a jolly entertainer, the film is a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny and concentrates on a story where an old woman (played by Lakshmi) regains her youthful appearance after clicking a picture at a special photo studio, thereby going on a journey of self-discovery and happiness.

Nandini Reddy wrapped up the shoot for the film last month and has been working on the first edit of the film since then. The makers have now taken a look at the film and have suggested some changes to be made in the second half, which are now under consideration by the director. Producer Suresh Babu, who has close to six films in hand including Brochevarevura and Falaknuma Das is busy sorting out a release plan for all these films, including Oh Baby. If all goes well, it will hit the silver screens by the third week of July.

Meanwhile, Samantha will soon start for her portions in the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96. The actress will be reprising the role played by Trisha in the original and is paired up with Sharwanand. Prem Kumar, the director of the original, is repeating his duties here as well.