Actress Sameera Reddy, who has worked across many film industries, had taken a break from her acting career after her marriage to Akshai Varde, in 2014. Their first child was born in 2015. Now, the lovely actress is all set to embrace motherhood once again. In this phase in her life, suddenly Sameera has become the talk of the town. She has been busy flaunting her baby bump and a photo shoot of the beautiful actress at this stage has gone viral. She has also started a campaign #imperfectlyPerfect, which basically aims to give a boost to all those women who are trolled for their body size during pregnancy.

Sameera was quoted as saying, “Social media, today, is giving an impression and also controls the thought process of people as to how a woman should be and I am shocked by it. Today women are going all out to achieve that size zero figure and do not appreciate certain facts of life. That was when I decided to have my underwater photo-shoot flaunting my baby bump and back fat and proudly claiming this is who I am. Women should start by loving themselves and not allow themselves to be taken in by the unreal demands of social media.” She further added, “Earlier, I used to have issues shooting in a bikini because I was extremely self-conscious. But into my ninth month now, it’s unreal how I am feeling so comfortable in my skin, despite having the biggest bump ever. It has been totally liberating!”

About her campaign, the Vaaranam Aayiram actress stated, “Through my campaign #ImperfectlyPerfect I want to promote body positivity, self-worth, self-love amongst women who have body-image issues and who have to deal with societal stereotypes on what makes a woman attractive.” Further, Sameera revealed that she did not have this mindset for her first pregnancy but over a period of time, she realized that people have been bullied for their fatness both online and otherwise and that she is keen that this idea changes and acceptance come into play. This is surely a great initiative and we hope that women handle their pregnancy as beautifully as Sameera is.