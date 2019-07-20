In Com Staff July 20 2019, 8.04 pm July 20 2019, 8.04 pm

Sampada Vaze, known for her powerful performances in several mythological shows like Siya Ke Ram and Karmphal Data Shani, will be back on screen. If sources are to be believed, Sampada will be part of Colors upcoming show Luv Kush produced by Swastik Productions. The story is set in Ayodhya, the birthplace of God Ram. The makers were contemplating shooting at the real locations in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh, but instead picked few of the exotic and remotest villages of Kashmir for a month-long schedule. Luv Kush, one of the premium shows to be aired recently finished their shoot in Kashmir.