Sampada Vaze, known for her powerful performances in several mythological shows like Siya Ke Ram and Karmphal Data Shani, will be back on screen. If sources are to be believed, Sampada will be part of Colors upcoming show Luv Kush produced by Swastik Productions. The story is set in Ayodhya, the birthplace of God Ram. The makers were contemplating shooting at the real locations in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh, but instead picked few of the exotic and remotest villages of Kashmir for a month-long schedule. Luv Kush, one of the premium shows to be aired recently finished their shoot in Kashmir.
The mythological show stars Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania in the respective roles of Ram and Sita. After interpreting the biggest epic Mahabharat for a new generation, Siddharth who is known for creating path-breaking premium shows on television is gearing up to present the biggest story ever told on Indian television, Ramayan, albeit this time through the lens of Luv and Kush, twin sons born to god Ram and Sita. A credible source speaking to an entertainment portal, said, "Sampada will play the role of Sita's mother Sunaina in the show."