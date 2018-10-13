Samuthirakani is all for Thalapathy Vijay's political entry

Samuthirakani is one of the most established character actors in the Tamil industry. He recently made his mark in Rajinikanth's Kaala and will also be seen in the Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai next. He is also a successful director with films like Nadodigal and Appa to his credit.

His latest film as an actor, Aan Dhevathai, released in Tamil Nadu on Friday, and the actor interestingly plays a house husband in this film directed by Thamira. His next as a director is the Sasikumar - Anjali starrer Nadodigal 2 and the film will hit the screens in November, after Diwali.

In a recent interview to a web portal, Samuthirakani expressed his willingness to work with the likes of Vijay and Ajith soon. He hasn't acted with them yet, despite having done many noteworthy films in a short span of time.

He also talked about Vijay's prospective political entry positively and said that if Vijay is interested, he should most definitely come forward and serve the people, who are in dire need of a good change in their livelihood.

Vijay’s fiery speech at the recent Sarkar audio launch refuses to go away from the news and is heatedly being discussed by political analysts in the media.