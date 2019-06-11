In Com Staff June 11 2019, 5.14 pm June 11 2019, 5.14 pm

Last week, comedian Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu spoke to a YouTube channel in regards with the popularity of his character Nesamani from the film Friends by Siddhique. During the course of this discussion, they conversed on film 23aam Pulikesi and its sequel 24aam Pulikesi with director Chimbu Devan, and Vadivelu lashed out at the director, stating that he has no calibre to helm a film. The comedian also criticized director Shankar. His comments had not gone down well with many and now director & actor Samuthirakani has taken to his social media page, condemning Vadivelu’s talk.

Samuthirakani says, “I watched brother Vadivelu’s interview. It is sad and highly condemnable that he has used uncivilized words to criticize Chimbu Devan and director Shankar. Chimbu Devan’s creative brains can be seen not just in Pulikesi but also in his other works. Request you to not insult directors.” It has to be recalled here that Imsai Arasan 23aam Pulikesi was directed by Chimbu Devan and produced by Shankar for S Pictures. Encouraged by the success of this film, the project 24aam Pulikesi had begun with the same team. But just a few days into the shoot, the project was stalled due to the creative differences between the director Chimbu Devan and actor Vadivelu.

In a past interview, Vadivelu also mentioned that Chimbu Devan was not well-versed enough to direct a film and was dependent solely on executing producer Shankar’s instructions. He also mentioned that Shankar is adept in doing gimmickry with CG, which helps his films to become blockbuster hits. He also complained that the unit did not allow his costumer, make-up man and sword fight master to be in the film. In fact, Vadivelu has been given a Red Card from the Producers Council over this 24aam Pulikecei issue. Because of this, unless a compromise is arrived at, nobody else can book him for any film. Vadivelu also challenged in the interview that he does not need anyone but his fans. He announced that he would be entering the world of web-series and that Hollywood is also beckoning him. Let's see how things turn out.