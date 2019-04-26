Samuthirakani teams up with Sasikumar once again; Naadodigal 2 star cast to reunite

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.40 pm April 26 2019, 9.40 pm

Samuthirakani will once again be joining hands with his best friend and actor Sasikumar for an untitled film that will also have Anjali, 'Bigg Boss' Bharani, and Athulya Ravi in the star cast. Interestingly, this is the same cast who have acted in Samuthirakani's Naadodigal 2 that is yet to release. Even before that film hitting the screens, the same team has come together for another project and that also raises the question if this project is Naadodigal 3, considering the repetition of the same actors. The first look poster of this untitled film was released by Samuthirakani on Twitter. The film will be produced by Samuthirakani and will go on floors by May.

Sasikumar who made an impact with his brief role as Malik in Rajinikanth's Petta is currently shooting for his untitled 19th film, directed by debutante Kathir. Sasikumar 19 has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Siddharth and editing by Sabu Joseph, with Nikki Galrani, Sathish, Vijayakumar, Nirosha, Rekha, and Singam Puli forming the supporting cast. Sasikumar will start shooting for Samuthirakani's film after completing the ongoing schedule of his 19th film. There is also Kombu Vecha Singamda (co-starring Madonna Sebastian), directed by S.R.Prabhakaran of Sundarapandian fame and Kennedy Club (co-starring Bharathiraja), directed by Suseenthiran. Both the projects are in different stages of production.

Samuthirakani's Naadodigal 2 has run into financial hurdles and is yet to see the day of light. The film was completed long ago but has not hit the screens. There is said to be a tussle between Samuthirakani and a financier and that is cited to be the reason for the film's delay.