Samuthirakani to play Jr NTR's uncle in director SS Rajamouli's RRR?

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 4.13 pm May 02 2019, 4.13 pm

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR is the talk of the town, ever since it was announced! This dual hero movie, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, went on floors a little while back and shoot was progressing well till the movie was hit by a number of roadblocks! First, the foreign actress Daisy Edgar walked out of the project for some unknown reasons and then both the lead stars were injured one after the other and now the shooting has been postponed for quite a few days. Earlier, it was also revealed that Samuthirakani would be playing an important role in this movie and now there are some updates about his role!

RRR is said to be the fictional story of yesteryear freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. A source close to the unit states, "Samuthirakani will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem's uncle. He will be the one who first protests against the British and that will set the tone for the movie! His role is very important in the movie!" Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, in the flashback portions while both these stars play brothers in the present day portions. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya under his DVV Entertainments banner.

Being touted to be made on a massive budget of Rs 350-400 crore, RRR is scheduled to hit the screens on July 30, 2020! There are speculations that this movie is to have a simultaneous release in 10 languages. Earlier, it was announced that Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt is making her Tollywood debut with this movie and she will also be joined by Ajay Devgn, who is also foraying into Telugu movies with a cameo in this project. Recent speculations state that Nithya Menen has been roped in to play one of the female leads but we are yet to get an official confirmation.