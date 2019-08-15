In Com Staff August 15 2019, 6.44 pm August 15 2019, 6.44 pm

Just a couple of days back it was announced that Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Pandiraj has been titled Namma Veettu Pillai. The makers revealed two posters from the film and the second one featured the whole cast. We also reported that the film’s shoot began in early May and has already completed wrapping up the talkie portions. This film will see Annu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh as the two leading ladies. It was also revealed that the director’s son will be seen playing a part too. Now, another interesting update has come forward. According to a report, Samuthirakani will be seen as SK’s father in this movie!

The report, in a leading media, states that Samuthirakani and Archana will be playing the roles of Sivakarthikeyan's father and mother respectively, while Bharathiraja will be playing his grandfather's role. This sure sounds interesting and looks like it is going to be one perfect family entertainer! While Annu Emmanuel is supposedly playing SK’s wife, Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as his sister. As reported earlier, there’s just one song left to be shot and the team will be shooting it in Theni and Kumily. This is the third venture of the actor-director duo following Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. As can be understood, the story will have a rural background and it is being said that SK’s character will be very relatable to all the people.

Namma Veettu Pillai also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, RK Suresh, Yogi Babu, and Soori. D. Imman is composing the music for this film. Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera, while Antony Ruben will take care of the editing. It is being said that this film is set to hit the screens by the end of this September. Let’s see how this turns out to be at the box office. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan also has Hero in his kitty, nearing completion!