Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.50 pm August 15 2019, 2.50 pm

Director Vetrimaaran's next Asuran is set to hit the screens in October and he is already contemplating his other underway projects. Asuran, starring Dhanush and Malayalam veteran actor Manju Warrier will hit the screens on October 4. He has several other projects following this, including the much hyped-up Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush. Another interesting project, which has seen some progress, is Vettrimaaran's production venture Sanga Thalaivan. The movie is being made by one of his proteges, under his banner of the Grassroots Film Company.

Sanga Thalaivan will be directed by Manimaran, who had been Vettrimaaran's assistant for quite some years and had been part of some gritty stories like Aadukalam and Polladhavan. He then debuted as a director with Udhayam NH4 in 2013, with the script written by Vettrimaaran. With Samuthirakani in the lead role, Sanga Thalivan has Karunaas and Aramm fame Sunulakshmi in significant roles. VJ Ramya, who was last seen as an actor in the recently released Amala Paul movie Aadai, will be the female lead, reportedly. Ramya has already finished shooting for her portions of the movie and is getting ready to dub for the same. Ramya tweeted on Wednesday to let fans know about the progress. The shooting of this film had commenced on January 22, this year. The film’s first look posters had come out and the trailer and the audio songs of this upcoming film are expected to be out soon.

Vettrimaaran, who is an avid reader and uses noted novels as the basis for his movies, had decided to make a movie based on Thariyudan authored by Bharathinathan, which has gained acclaim as one of the most realistic novels in the modern times. Vettrimaaran, meanwhile, is also involved with Vada Chennai 2, which will have Dhanush, Samuthirakani, Andrea, Aishwarya Rajesh and others reprising their roles from Vada Chennai.