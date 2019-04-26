  3. Regional
Sana Khan makes her relationship with boyfriend Melvin Louis official!

Regional

Sana Khan makes her relationship with boyfriend Melvin Louis official!

Sana has worked with Salman in his film Jai Ho and also appeared in films like Wajah Tum Ho.

back
Jai HoMelvin Louissana khanWajah Tum Ho
nextLeaks of Rajinikanth's Darbar look leaves the crew worried

within