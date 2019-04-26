Sana Khan makes her relationship with boyfriend Melvin Louis official!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.57 pm April 26 2019, 9.57 pm

After much speculation, actress Sana Khan has finally confirmed that she is dating dancer Melvin Louis. Making the announcement official, the actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram page and wrote several cute messages for him. Sana has been dating choreographer Melvin Louis for the last four months and the duo has even been approached to feature as a couple in the TV reality show Nach Baliye. Sharing pictures to mark her beau’s birthday, Sana wrote that he makes her a better person and that he teaches her new things every day.

Talking to the media, she shared that she was never trained in dancing and that is why she had contacted Melvin. She told the media, “Then, one day, out of the blue, we went for dinner and Cupid struck! We started meeting more often and realised we liked each other. We have now decided to announce the relationship, to stop speculation.” She also revealed, “He is a soulmate really… I was delighted that my mother was so understanding. We have met each other’s families and now are planning a joint meeting with both sides so we can take things ahead.” Does this mean the couple is finally ready to take a step towards marriage? Well, only time will tell.

Sana has worked with Salman in his film Jai Ho and also appeared in films like Wajah Tum Ho. She has also done a handful of regional films. Meanwhile, Melvin rose to fame with Dance India Dance. Recently, Sana Khan was also reported to have completed dancing for an item number in Vishal's upcoming movie Ayogya - said to be the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu movie Temper! We wish these lovebirds all the very best for their togetherness!