Sandakozhi 2: October release plan on track for this Vishal starrer

After his blockbuster Irumbu Thirai which went on to become one of the biggest grossers of the year so far, Vishal started concentrating totally on his Sandakozhi sequel, directed by Lingusamy. The team has completed major portions of the film already and are now shooting for the final schedule in Madurai.

The entire shoot of the action entertainer will be wrapped up within a couple of days, post which Lingusamy and his team will focus on finishing the post-production work in time for an October 18 release.

While it was Meera Jasmine in the first installment, Keerthy Suresh plays the lead actress opposite Vishal here. Senior actor Rajkiran is reprising the memorable role of Durai here as well, while Varu Sarathkumar will be seen as the antagonist. Portraying the role of a loud-mouthed character, the actress has stated in her recent interviews that this film is a first for her with respect to the type of character she will be spotted in.

After completing Sandakozhi 2, Vishal will move on to the remake of Telugu blockbuster Temper, to be directed by debutant Venkat Mohan. Tentatively titled Ayokya, the film will have Raashi Khanna as the heroine with music to be composed by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame.