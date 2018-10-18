Sandakozhi 2 Review: An average family entertainer that works in parts

Four years after the debacle he faced with Anjaan, director Lingusamy returns with the sequel of his much-loved blockbuster Sandakozhi. The film takes off seven years from where the first part left off, with the same supporting star cast except for Meera Jasmine.

The story of Sandakozhi-2 is bent on a timeframe of 10 days, focusing on a week-long village festival. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, who plays Pechi, plots revenge to erase the complete male clan of a family who killed her husband. As Rajkiran takes responsibility to protect the last man standing, Vishal comes in to share the weight of the shield.

Sandakozhi-2 plays out in a usual commercial format, abiding by the song-dance-fight-sentiment cycle. The first half of the film is majorly engaging, and two important pillars for that to happen are Keerthy Suresh and musician Yuvan Shankar Raja, who make the proceedings better than what they see on paper. In particular, Keerthy’s bubbly and energetic screen presence makes this one stand out from her other outings as a commercial heroine, with a special mention to her dialogues with Vishal which actually make sense. Yuvan Shankar Raja uses the opportunity to unleash terrific rhythms in the background score which elevate the action sequences. However, the film fizzles out in the latter half, where most of the scenes are repetitive and continuously remind us of numerous commercial entertainers of the past. The much-hyped climax doesn’t make a big impact.

Lingusamy’s writing does have sparks here and there, but the main worrying factor lies in how the script fails to retain the excitement that it creates. The interval block does provide enough space for interesting turns thereafter, but the opportunity is wasted as the film takes a generic route by paving the path for usual clichés. It is only in the superbly staged stunt sequences that it gains momentum, with better effect thanks to Shakthi’s work with the lens.

On the whole, Sandakozhi-2 is an average family entertainer that works in parts. There was a lot of scopes to come out with a proper, enticing film, but the result is a half-baked fare.