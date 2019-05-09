Sanga Tamizhan will have Vijay Sethupathi essaying a dual role for the first time ever!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.25 pm May 09 2019, 5.25 pm

Take his films over the last one year, and Vijay Sethupathi is an epitome of experimentation. From playing a man lost in love to 96 to a septuagenarian in Seethakathi and finally a transgender in Super Deluxe, the actor has really gone the long way in terms of impressing both the critics and the audiences with his versatility. And now, Sethupathi is all set to take the next big leap as he attempts a dual role for the first time in his career with the upcoming mass entertainer Sanga Tamizhan. According to a source, this is a film which provides equal weightage to both the characters, and will be hugely entertaining as well.

“After completing the first two schedules inside some sets and in Hyderabad, the team took a break. Soon, the next leg of shoot will take place in Madurai and its surroundings,” says a birdie in the know. According to director Vijay Chander’s recent interview, the baseline of the story takes place in North Chennai, just like his earlier film Sketch.

Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj play the heroines in the film. While Raashi has already completed a majority of her portions, Nivetha is yet to start shooting for her part. Soori, Nassar, Mottai Rajendran and Sriman are all other members of the star cast. Velraj is the cinematographer for the project, while the music will be composed by the duo Vivek-Merwin who recently shot to fame with the hit single Orasaadha.

If all goes well, Sanga Tamizhan will see a Christmas release this year.