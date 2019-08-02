In Com Staff August 02 2019, 3.42 pm August 02 2019, 3.42 pm

Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with an array of films. The actor has been having a stupendous year so far, with all his releases becoming big hits. Now, we know that Sethupathi is currently busy with his next release, Sanga Thamizhan. This film is being directed by Vijay Chander and is currently in its final leg of shooting. We had also reported earlier that there are high possibilities that the film would be released on October 2nd. Touted to be a family entertainer, this film will see Vijay playing dual roles. The film will have -two heroines, namely Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj. Now, Raashi has updated her fans by announcing that she has wrapped up shooting for her portions of the film!

The actress took to Twitter and announced that her portions in the film have been wrapped and added that it was an honour for her to work with Vijay Sethupathi. She also posted two selfies taken from the shooting spot and we absolutely cannot get over how adorable Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi look together! The first look of this film was released a while back and it received a very good response from the audiences. Sanga Thamizhan went on floors in February, early this year and it seems that makers are very happy with the progress of the film. While Sun TV holds the satellite rights for the film, Sony Music has the audio rights. This film will also see Vijay Sethupathi's daughter Sreeja, making her acting debut on the big screen.

See Raashi Khanna's post here:

And it’s a wrap for #sangatamizhan Such an honour to have worked with my favourite @VijaySethuOffl sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻 The customary wrap up pictures 😬@sooriofficial @vijayfilmaker pic.twitter.com/Gx8ThbBwck — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) August 1, 2019