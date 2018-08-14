Sangamithra on hold: Sundar C to direct STR in THIS Telugu remake!

Few days ago, Lyca Productions had confirmed through their official Twitter handle that they had acquired the Tamil remake rights of Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster Attarintiki Daaredi, a commercial entertainer which was directed by Trivikram. The latest update on this states that the director Sundar C has been bought on board to helm this remake with none other than STR in the lead role.

Sundar C was supposed to take off with his magnum opus Sangamithra, a period film starring Disha Patani, Jayam Ravi and Arya. But the production house Thenandal Films are seemingly stuck in a financial muddle, due to which they are not able to organize funds for the project.

Therefore, he is open to taking up new films and has found this entertainer to stand in his zone of commercial films. With this combo taking place, it will be for the first time that the director and the actor will be working together.

Attarintiki Daaredi narrated the story of Gautham Nanda, a man who flies down from Milan in order to reunite his family. The film was a huge blockbuster at the box office and still stands among the biggest grossers in Telugu cinema. It would be interesting to see who Sundar C would pick to reprise the other memorable roles that the film possesses.