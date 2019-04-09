image
Sangathamizhan: Vijay Sethupathi wraps up the Pondicherry schedule of his next with director Vijay Chandar

Director Vijay Chandar took to his Twitter page to announce that their team had completed shooting the ongoing Pondicherry schedule of their movie Sangathamizhan

