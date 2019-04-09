Sangathamizhan: Vijay Sethupathi wraps up the Pondicherry schedule of his next with director Vijay Chandar

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 7.39 pm April 09 2019, 7.39 pm

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in Kollywood and always has a number of projects in the pipeline, at any given time! He is basking in the success of his recently released Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Aranya Kandam fame! However, he isn't taking any breaks and is already working hard to complete his upcoming projects! He is currently working on Sidhubaadh with his Sethupathi director SU Arun Kumar, Maamanithan with director Seenu Ramasamy, Thuglaq with Delhi Prasad and Sangathamizhan with director Vijay Chandar of Sketch fame! Apart from these, he has already completed work on the Telugu multi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimhareddy. Here's an exciting update on the movie Sangathamizhan!

Vijay Chandar, the director of Sangathamizhan took to his Twitter page to announce that their team had completed shooting the ongoing Pondicherry schedule of their movie. He also posted a photo of himself with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and comedian Soori and added that the shoot was a fun time! This movie is to be produced by Vijaya Productions and will have Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj as the female leads. Touted to be a family entertainer, Sangathamizhan went on floors only in February but has been progressing steadily and a number of important sequences have already been canned. The duo of Vivek-Mervin is composing the music for this movie.

Earlier, director Vijay Chandar revealed that while meeting with Vijay Sethupathi, the actor had expressed an interest to work in a mass commercial movie and that the when he narrated an one-liner, he immediately accepted to work in it! Apart from the above mentioned projects, Vijay Sethupathi is also working in another Telugu movie as the main antagonist and will be making his Malayalam debut in the movie Marconi Mathai. He also has an untitled movie with director SP Jhananathan and Kadaisi Vivasayi with M Manikandan. Stay tuned for further updates...