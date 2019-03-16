Sangeetha Krish condemns sexual crimes in Pollachi, says culprits should be killed

Pollachi in Tamil Nadu till now was known for its picturesque locales which Tamil cinema industry has been frequenting to shoot. Unfortunately, the place is making it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The entire state is shocked by the atrocious and heinous crimes that have been committed on innocent women which are beginning to surface now. Investigations have begun and Tamil Nadu police has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. There are many celebrities who have come out and spoken against the perpetrators of the crime. People have condemned them unanimously.

Actress Sangeetha Krish had come out and expressed her anguish over this on social media. Like so many other people, she also feels helpless and had lashed out at the accused. She had also mentioned that she had restrained from commenting but could not hold any longer. Her tweet reads, “So much of anger & helplessness piling within on happenings around us that I’ve refrained from commenting on any issue& got in to my family space TRYING to find peace. But enough Z enough!!GOD PLEASE KILL ALL THOSE BASTARDS&BITCHES WHO EXPLOIT &HURT A FELLOW HUMAN IN ANY MANNER”.

On the film front, she has signed a new film titled Tamilarasan that has Vijay Antony in the lead role with Remya Nambeesan as the heroine. The film directed by Babu Yogeeswaran has the mighty Ilayaraja scoring music. Sangeetha plays a doctor in the film and it is said to be a powerful role. Director Mohan Raja’s son Pranav is making his on-screen debut with Tamilarasan. RD Rajasekar is handling camera work. Suresh Gopi, Radha Ravi, Sonu Sood, Y Gee Mahendra, Madhumitha, Robo Shankar, Kasthuri and others form part of the ensemble supporting cast.