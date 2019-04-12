Sangeetha Krish lambasts her mother, says thank you for teaching her how a mother should not be

In Com Staff April 12 2019, 8.20 pm April 12 2019, 8.20 pm

Sangeetha Krish of Pithamagan fame, is in the news now for all the wrong reasons. The actress, who has been in the field for more than two decades, is in the cross-hairs for a personal issue. Her mother Bhanumathi Balan had complained to the Women’s Cell in Chennai that her daughter is trying to get possession of the house that she is living in, by chasing her out. Sangeetha was asked to appear before the Mahila Court in person and the actress along with her singer/actor husband Krish, came to the court a couple of days ago.

Sources from the industry state that Bhanumathy’s husband, Sangeetha’s dad Balan, had made many films with the late MGR. The house in question is in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, in which Bhanumathy stays on the ground floor and Sangeetha in the first floor. The property is in Sangeetha’s name and the actress fears that her mom Bhanumathy may take hold of the property, by conniving with her brothers. Although she did not reply to any of the reporters in the court, she has given a statement through her social media handle.

To all my well wishers.. Thank u for always being there for me . And to all film lovers , IT IS NOT EASY TO BE AN ACTOR. pic.twitter.com/RuEjkTHpZT — sangithakrish (@sangithakrish) 12 April 2019

Sangeetha, in a very sarcastic manner, talked about her mother on her social media page. She sarcastically thanked her mom for stopping her education, when she was just thirteen years old and making her work. It looks like her mom had exploited her for the comfort of her alcoholic and drug addict brothers and also made her sign many blank cheques. She has also stated that her mom did not let her get married initially and even after she got married by her own choice, continued to disturb her husband and her family's peace. Sangeetha also says that her mom had taught her how a mother should never be, which eventually taught her to become strong and bold for herself! This does seem to be a rather bad case of family issues going sour! We hope the washing of the dirty linen in public doesn't go on for much longer!