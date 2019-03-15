Sangeetha Krish to play a doctor in Vijay Antony's Tamilarasan

Music composer turned hero Vijay Antony took up to acting in 2012 when he made a debut in Naan. Since then he has been regularly churning out films. His film counts in fact were three each in the year 2016, 2017 and 2018. He is yet to begin his innings in 2019 but is a part of films like Agni Siragugal with Naveen, Kolaikaran with Leelai fame Andrew Louis, Tamilarasan with Babu Yogeeswaran and Kaaki with Senthilkumar.

Of these films, we have some interesting information about his Tamilarasan. We hear from our sources that Sangeetha Krish is playing a pivotal role in the film. “Sangeetha plays a doctor in Tamilarasan and her role will be crucial to the progress of the film," said the source. Besides Sangeetha, the cast list includes Remya Nambeesan as the heroine. Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is making his comeback after Shankar’s I, in this film. Sonu Sood, Radha Ravi, Robo Shankar, Munishkanth, Sendraayan, Y Gee Mahendra and others form part of supporting cast.

Tamilarasan is also special for one more important reason. Maestro Ilayaraja is composing music for this flick. RD Rajasekar is handling cinematography in this film bankrolled by Kousalya Rani for SNS Movies. Sangeetha was last seen in Vikram Prabhu’s Neruppu Da which was a damp squib. Apparently the Pithamagan lady did not accept any films after Neruppu Da as she was not satisfied with the scripts she has been receiving. Looks like her character in Tamilarasan has made the actress agree to the film.