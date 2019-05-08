  3. Regional
Sanjana Anand to play a village belle in her next movie!

Regional

Sanjana Anand to play a village belle in her next movie!

Directed by Jocky, this as-yet-untitled project is Sanjana's third movie after Cariyapanna Chemistry and Kushka.

back
Ajay RaoCariyappana ChemistryChannapatnaKushkaMaddurMandyaPrashanth Rajappa ​R ChandrasekarSanjana AnandSridhar V SambharamTrending In South
nextUpendra confesses to having tortured Om actress Prema on set

within