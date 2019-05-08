Sanjana Anand to play a village belle in her next movie!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 11.34 pm May 08 2019, 11.34 pm

The lovely Sanjana Anand who debuted in movies with the uniquely titled Cariyappana Chemistry has bagged her next project. She will be pairing up with Ajay Rao, in what is to be his 27th movie. This movie, produced by R Chandrasekar under his Crystal Park Cinemas banner, will be directed by a debutante director. This project is said to have a rural backdrop and Sanjana will be playing a village belle in it. Directed by Jocky, this as-yet-untitled project is Sanjana's third movie after Cariyapanna Chemistry and Kushka. Here's an important update about this project.

Talking to us about the movie's progress, a member of the unit says, "The entire crew for this movie has been finalised and the process is on to finalise the rest of the cast. We are planning to begin shooting from the first week of June!" Meanwhile, Sanjana Anand is reportedly in Kerala, working on her upcoming web series, titled Honeymoon! Ajay Rao, who was last seen in Thaayige Thakka Maga, in 2018, is looking to bounce back to the big league with this project. The unit is expected to shoot in some interior regions of Karnataka to maintain the required backdrop for this movie.

Prashanth Rajappa has been signed up to pen the dialogues for this movie. Sridhar V Sambharam has been roped in to score the music while Shiva Seena will handle the cinematography. KM Prakash is in charge of editing. Some reports suggest that the team is scouting for locations in and around Maddur, Channapatna and Mandya for shoot! Watch this space for updates.