June 18 2019

Santhanam, who was crowned as the Comedy Superstar in Kollywood, was one of the most prefered actors by a majority of filmmakers. A couple of years back, there just would not be even a single movie that wouldn't star him. Such was his popularity that directors and heroes were even willing to wait for his call sheets. Santhanam has collaborated with almost all the heroes of Kollywood and given super hit blockbusters. There was a time when he decided to stop doing comical and character roles to take up the lead roles, Kollywood could only get to see this wonderful performer in selected movies. Although his career as a hero has been going through an eventful journey, Santhanam has stuck to his guns and backed his decision. He has a number of movies as hero lined up for him and quite a few have also been completed and are awaiting release. Goundamani is one of the most legendary comedians of Tamil cinema and he has an everlasting place in the hearts of Tamil cinema fans. Now, we have exciting news about these two actors coming together for a new project!

Director R Kannan, whose latest release was the Atharvaa starrer Boomerang, has begun the pre-production work of his next project. This movie is said to have Santhanam in the lead and reports suggest that the director has approached veteran Goundamani to play Santhanam's father in this new project. Talking about this, our source close to the director's office, states, "In an exciting turn of events, our director Kannan has approached veteran Goundamani to play Santhanam's father. The talks are very much in the beginning stages and once things are confirmed, an official statement will be given!" This sure is great news for Goundamani, as he was the King of Comedy during his heydays and Santhanam ruled the roost during his. If the two come together, the project is sure to be an amazing rib-tickler!