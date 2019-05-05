Santhanam and Yogi Babu join hands for a new film; here is the title

In Com Staff May 05 2019, 12.10 pm May 05 2019, 12.10 pm

No doubt, Yogi Babu is one of the most sought after comedians in Kollywood who has done films with almost all Tamil stars including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, to name a few. He is also busy with films that have him playing the lead character which includes Gurkha, Dharma Prabhu, and an untitled fantasy comedy film. He has now joined hands with comedian turned actor Santhanam for a new film and the official announcement on this interesting project was recently made on social media.

Santhanam and Yogi Babu will be playing the lead heroes in this comedy entertainer which is directed by Vijay Anand. This debutante is a former associate of ace director, Shankar, who worked in films such as 2.0 and Ai. Having worked as an associate in two of Shankar's biggest films, the young man must be carrying a lot of experience in helming his debut directorial. Our close sources tell, "The film is called Dakalti (aka) Dagalty and it will be announced very soon. The first schedule of the film has been wrapped in Mumbai. The shoot was progressing here for the past few days and the team wrapped it up on May 3. The second schedule will be starting very soon." The technical team of this film consists of Deepak Kumar Padhy (cinematography), TS Suresh (editing), Silva (stunt), and Jackie (production design).

Directors like Atlee, Vasanta Balan, Balaji Sakthivel, Arivazhagan, have made their mark in Kollywood as talented directors coming out from the school of Shankar. Will Vijay Anand follow suit? We will have to wait until the film's release to know about it.