Santhanam moved to tears by director Kannan's new comedy script

Lmk May 01 2019, 5.47 pm May 01 2019, 5.47 pm

After playing comic roles alongside almost all the big heroes in Tamil cinema, Santhanam switched over to playing lead hero roles in 2014. Since then, he has not ventured into playing the comedian sidekick and has stuck to hero parts. Films like Dhilluku Dhuddu and the recent Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 have worked well for him at the box office while there have been big failures too such as Sakka Podu Podu Raja. Santhanam is currently busy completing A1 (Accused No.1). He is also in talks to do a film with director Rajesh. The latest on Santhanam is that he has committed to a film with director Kannan, who recently did Boomerang and Ivan Thanthiran.

Kannan had more details to share about this film to a news daily. He said, “Santhanam has been part of most of my films; what he did in Jeyam Kondaan and Kanden Kadhalai had a great impact on the audience. I decided to make my next an action-based comedy with Santhanam in the lead. I'll be producing this film under my home banner, along with MK Ramprasad. When I narrated the script to Santhanam, he laughed so hard that he had tears in his eyes. We will begin shooting in the next two months and will release the film by the end of the year. After the successful Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, expectations from Santhanam have increased and I’m confident that this one will live up to them.”

Most of Santhanam’s films as a hero have had new heroines who’ve been uninhibited in glamour. We’ve to see who is picked by Kannan for this new film.