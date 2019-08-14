In Com Staff August 14 2019, 4.39 pm August 14 2019, 4.39 pm

2019 has been a very good year for Santhanam as two of his films have become successful at the box office. Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 and A1 are those two films which did good business at the box office, thereby bringing a smile on the faces of theatre exhibitors. Though the two films didn't satisfy the critics and passionate cinema-goers, it did entertain the mainstream audience. We have now got a breaking update on the talented actor's next film. A little birdie hints us that Santhanam has signed a new film for Prince Pictures, an esteemed production house primarily functioning in Tamil cinema. An official announcement on this project is expected to be made soon and on this note, we send our best wishes to both the parties for the film to win at the box office.

Prince Pictures has already produced films like Suriya's Singam 2, Trisha's Mohini, and Karthik's Dev. Except for Singam 2, the other two projects of Prince Pictures were big disasters that failed to strike the chord among the audience. Prince Pictures has also signed a new film with director Karthik Thangavelu of Adanga Maru fame and details on that project are awaited. The said production firm is said to be in talks with various other leading actors and directors in K-town looking forward to making a striking comeback after Dev's failure.

Santhanam is right now shooting for Dagaalty, directed by debutant Vijay Anand, a former associate of director Shankar. Yogi Babu will co-star in this comedy entertainer that is bankrolled by SP Chowdhary for 18 Reels. Leaving aside all these projects, Santhanam is also in talks for Dhillukku Dhuddu 3 with director Rambhala, marking the combination's third time association. On the flip side, three of Santhanam's films, Odi Odi Uzhaikkanum, Server Sundaram, and Mannavan Vanthanadi, have been stalled in various stages of production due to various issues.