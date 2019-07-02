We had reported yesterday that director Kannan would be working on two projects simultaneously, one with Atharvaa and Anupama Parameswaran and the other with Santhanam. Now we have an update on the director’s project with the comedian turned hero Santhanam. Apparently, the film will require the Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaya hero to learn Silambam, the martial art form of Tamil Nadu. Therefore the actor is diligently taking lessons from Stunt Silva master who would also be choreographing the actions sequences in the film. The project is yet to be titled.
Regarding Santhanam preparing for his film, director Kannan says, “My film will be a rural entertainer and therefore set in a village backdrop. It is also an action comedy and I would be discussing a topic that is highly native. Therefore, I thought it would be best for Santhanam to learn Silambam, the native martial art form of Tamil Nadu. He was much obliging and has started taking Silambam lessons from stunt master Silva who is an expert in this. Silva master is also choreographing the action sequences in the film so that it becomes easy for Santhanam to get trained appropriately”.
This project will be produced by Kannan himself along with M K Ramprasad’s company. The film will be shot in the locales of Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi and Tirunelveli towns of Tamil Nadu. It has to be recalled that Santhanam had worked with Kannan in Jeyam Kondan (the director’s first film) and Kandein Kaadhalai (Tamil remake of Jab We Met) in the capacity of a comedian. This is the first time that Santhanam will be the lead in Kannan’s film. The director also reveals that a character like Mokka Rasu from Kandein Kaadhalai will be travelling throughout in this film which will be an action comedy. Meanwhile, Santhanam awaits the release of his romantic comedy A1, which has been directed by Johnson K and co-stars Tara Alisha Berry and Mottai Rajendran among others. He also has Server Sundaram in the pipeline.Read More