We had reported yesterday that director Kannan would be working on two projects simultaneously, one with Atharvaa and Anupama Parameswaran and the other with Santhanam. Now we have an update on the director’s project with the comedian turned hero Santhanam. Apparently, the film will require the Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaya hero to learn Silambam, the martial art form of Tamil Nadu. Therefore the actor is diligently taking lessons from Stunt Silva master who would also be choreographing the actions sequences in the film. The project is yet to be titled.

Regarding Santhanam preparing for his film, director Kannan says, “My film will be a rural entertainer and therefore set in a village backdrop. It is also an action comedy and I would be discussing a topic that is highly native. Therefore, I thought it would be best for Santhanam to learn Silambam, the native martial art form of Tamil Nadu. He was much obliging and has started taking Silambam lessons from stunt master Silva who is an expert in this. Silva master is also choreographing the action sequences in the film so that it becomes easy for Santhanam to get trained appropriately”.