  3. Regional
Santhanam tries to woo his lady love in five different costumes over six days

Regional

Santhanam tries to woo his lady love in five different costumes over six days

Tara Alisha Berry plays the romantic interest of Santhanam.

back
A1Raj NarayananSanthanamTara Alisha BerryTrending In South
nextMahesh Babu's hit Maharshi emerges the highest grossing Telugu film of 2019

within