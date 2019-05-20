Santhanam tries to woo his lady love in five different costumes over six days

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 8.42 pm May 20 2019, 8.42 pm

Santhanam has stopped acting as a comedian and is only focusing to be the lead hero in films. He has done quite a few films as the hero, like in Dhillikku Dhuddu, Sakka Podu Podu Raja and Inimey Ippadi Thaan. A1 or Accused Number 1 is the name of one of the actor’s upcoming films. It is directed by debutante Johnson who has the credential of winning the season 2 in the much-known TV show Naalaya Iyakkunar. Produced by Raj Narayanan, A1 has the music of Santhosh Narayanan. A North Indian actor called Tara Alisha Berry plays the romantic interest of Santhanam.

Recently the unit canned a song sequence choreographed by Sandy and composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The song in question was pictured on the lead pair - Santhanam and Tara. Saddened by the break-up of his love with Tara, Santhanam tries to woo her back in this song which is penned by Rokesh of 'Danga Maari' fame. Our sources add, “Tara is dressed smartly in jeans and T-shirt and Santhanam follows her with various dance moves.” Apparently, Santhanam has five different sets of costume changes in this number.

Our sources also add that Santhanam has practised his steps so well that his movements were much appreciated by dance master Sandy. They further added, “This song sequence was shot over six days in Puducherry, North Chennai and a set in Valasaravakkam.” As regards the shooting update, the talkie portion is completed and the team has just one song left to be canned. This film pitched as a romantic comedy has Santhanam in a new avatar. He is playing the role of a guy from North Chennai and the unit says that he has shed his usual mannerisms and would come across as a new Santhanam in A1. The team is planning to release the film by June end.