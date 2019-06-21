In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.32 pm June 21 2019, 9.32 pm

It was announced a while back that Santhanam would soon be seen in A1 or Accused No. 1, directed by newcomer Johnson. The teaser of this film was released on the occasion of Tamil New Year and the movie has been anticipated by his fans ever since. This film stars Santhanam and Tara Alisha Berry in the lead roles. The rest of the star cast includes Lollu Sabha Maaran, Mottai Rajendran, Thangadurai and Swaminathan. Now, the actor has updated all his fans by saying that the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights of the film have been acquired by 18 Reels! This may mean that the film will see a release soon!

The actor put up a poster from the film and gave this happy news to his fans. Interestingly, the same production house is producing another film of Santhanam's, titled Daagalty. A1 is a romantic entertainer set in North Madras and reportedly it will not just be a full-on comedy film. While Santhanam plays a guy from North Madras, Tara Alisha Berry will play a girl from an agraharam. A report in a leading media states that Santhanam will be called Saravanan in this film. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for this flick, with cinematography done by Gopi Jagadeeswaran and editing by Leo John Paul. The first few looks from the film were also very appreciated as it showed Santhanam in a never seen before kind of avatar.