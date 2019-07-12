In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.48 pm July 12 2019, 9.48 pm

Santhanam has been quite busy with his upcoming film A1 or Accused No. 1, directed by newcomer Johnson. The film went on floors last year and ever since the film’s teaser released, the anticipation levels are pretty high. This film stars Santhanam and Tara Alisha Berry in the lead roles, and it will be fun to see this pairing on-screen together. The rest of the star cast includes Lollu Sabha Maaran, Mottai Rajendran, Thangadurai and Swaminathan. While the theatrical rights have already been sold to 18 Reels, people were wondering when the film will finally see a release. Now, the actor has announced that it is all set to come to the big screens on 26 July.

Taking to Twitter, Santhanam informed all his fans that A1: Accused No. 1 will see a release on July 26. This has obviously made fans extremely happy, as it means they won’t have to wait very long to see it. He also shared a new poster from the film wherein he looks as quirky as ever. This too shows Santhanam in a never seen before kind of avatar and reports state that he will be called Saravanan in this film. A1 is a romantic entertainer set in North Madras and, reportedly, it will not just be a full-on comedy film. It is also being said that Santhanam will be shown as a guy from North Madras and Tara will be a girl from an agraharam. Let’s see how this film finally turns out to be.