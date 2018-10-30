Santosh Sivan gets back to the director’s chair after the success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam!

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam went on to become one of the biggest success stories of 2018. Almost everything worked well in the film right from the terrific star cast, Mani Ratnam’s return to form, Rahman’s music and of course the strong technical wizardry led by Santosh Sivan’s cinematography which made the big screen experience, a worthy one. Now, the legendary cinematographer is back to donning the director’s hat for his next Malayalam feature film which has Manju Warrier, Kaalidas Jayaram and Soubin Shahir in the lead.

The film has gone on floors this Sunday in Kerala.

While the title and other details regarding the project are yet be revealed, sources close to the team have stated that it would be a different venture from his first two outings in Urumi and Ananthabhadram. This is the also the first time that Santosh is making a film without Prithviraj in the lead.

Right from the release of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the ace cinematographer has been in his hometown working on the pre-production process and music of this film. According to industry birdies, Santosh has not signed any other new project as he wants to fully concentrate on this film alone from start to finish. Apparently, he was supposed to crank the camera for Mammooty’s Kunjali Marakkar IV, but there has been no further update on the project yet.