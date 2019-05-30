Santosh Sivan praises Rajinikanth, says his energy makes him younger!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 6.00 pm May 30 2019, 6.00 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy with his upcoming film Darbar. We had earlier informed you that the second schedule of the film has started and that Suniel Shetty has joined Thalaivar on the sets! Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar went on the floors on the 10th of April, in Mumbai. Now, it is already known that this film will have Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer. And interestingly, he is cranking the camera for Rajinikanth after almost 27 years! The ace cinematographer took to Twitter and praised Rajini saying that the actor is awesome and his energy is what makes him even younger!

Via a post on Twitter, Santosh wrote that Rajini is awesome and his energy is what makes him younger. He also informed his fans that the two are working together again after their last film, which was the blockbuster Thalapathy. The film did fairly well at the Box Office but the audiences really loved Rajini’s performance in it. Coming back to Darbar, the film will see Suniel Shetty playing the role of the antagonist. Reportedly, he will be playing the head of a corporate giant and he has bulked up for his role in the film! Nayanthara will be seen as the female lead in this film.

Rajini Sir is awesome - his energy makes him younger😃👌.. filming him after Thalapathi 🙏 — SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) May 30, 2019

Interestingly, this is the 3rd time Santosh Sivan is collaborating with AR Murugadoss, after Thupakki and Spyder. Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil will be seen playing a senior officer in this cop story. Apart from them, Nivetha Thomas, Pradeep Kabra, Jatin Sarna and Yogi Babu are also a part of this Rajini film. It is also being said that Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar may also feature in the film, in a special role! Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for Darbar, which will hit the theatres for Pongal 2020. Stay tuned for more updates!