Sarangi Chillout 2: Dhol Enforcement Academy (DEA) to release new music on March 22

UK based music group D E A (Dhol Enforcement Academy) who have performed for the Royal Family are set to release Sarangi Chillout 2. The band established over 20 years ago by the founder Indi Soor who had a passion for live music. From Dhol, Tumbi, Algozey and many more instruments, the band began with a few members and has grown over the years.

He has served nearly 30 years to music working as a music teacher and holding Dhol, Tumbi, Algozey Classes in the East Midlands. In an Era where music is being sold with brash outfits and branded cars, the Sarangi Chillout 2 is a musical delight for true music lovers.

The Chillout 2 comes from the first track that was released on the EP on a serious note in 2012 which is played at most weddings till date across the globe.

Sarangi Chillout 2 is close to Founder Indi’s heart. He shares, "This is true music for us, a reflection of DEA, we are musicians and love live music. Whenever we perform something live the crowd always want more. So for me, this is for all those true music fans who appreciate instrumentals."

Sarangi chill out is a piece of music which will be played this wedding season from first wedding songs to backing music. Sarangi Chillout 2 releases on 22nd March Worldwide.

(Image Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab)