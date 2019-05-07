Sarath Kumar: Varalaxmi's Paamban put on hold due to financial crisis

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 12.32 am May 07 2019, 12.32 am

The actor inside Sarath Kumar has been out of action for the past few months and the Kollywood audience had last seen him in Chennaiyil Oru Naal 2, which released in 2017. He was later seen in Tollywood biggies such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, and Saakshyam. His line up in Kollywood includes Paamban, directed by A Venkatesh and Adangathey (as a supporting actor) under the direction of debutante Shanmugam Muthusamy. Talking about Paamban, it is a snake-based fantasy thriller that also Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role.

This is the first time the father and the daughter are sharing screen space together. However, there was no update on the progress of the film and that is when we decided to check with the sources close to the team. The sources stated that the film is put on hold due to financial hiccups. "The producer (of Paamban) is now in a financial crisis and he is not in a situation to fund the project. So the project is on hold for now. The first schedule was completed long back when the project was announced.

Once the producer is free from all the hassles, the film will get back into production. Sarath Kumar is also in talks to play supporting characters in some of the important biggies and an official announcement on that will come soon." So, this being, the current status of Paamban, what is going to be the next plan of action for Supreme Star?