Siddarthsrinivas June 07 2019, 7.57 pm June 07 2019, 7.57 pm

Being such an established actor, it is quite baffling to see Sarath Kumar stay away from cinema for quite a while. The actor was held up with his activities for the Nadigar Sangam, which had kept him away from doing what he is known for. However, all of that is now put into history as he is ready to make his comeback through Sasikumar’s upcoming project with director NV Nirmal Kumar of Salim fame. Sarath Kumar has now been roped in by the makers to essay an important role in the film. The actor will be sporting a new look and will be joining the second schedule of the film which will be taking off in Mumbai.

Speaking about his inclusion, producer PK Ram Mohan says, “We are now delighted to have the versatile actor Sarath Kumar sir onboard. What keeps us excited is not just for having him as a part of this film, but the new makeover and style that he will exhibit here. We are commencing our second schedule of 25 days, which will be completely shot in Mumbai. This is really a special phase of the shoot as it will have some crucial scenes shot across the exotic locales of this city. All that I can assure is that it would be a totally new experience for the audience to watch him in this film. Especially, the unusual combination of Sarath Kumar-Sasikumar will be a spotlighting element as their characters are intensely substantial.”

The makers have finalized the music director for the film and will be making an official announcement very soon. For now, the shoot is progressing with Ganesh Chandra as the cameraman and Anand Mani as the art director.

Sasikumar is now having a packed slate of films including his recently announced project with Malayalam filmmaker Jiyen Krishna Kumar. His next release will be Kennedy Club, the kabaddi-based drama helmed by Suseenthiran.