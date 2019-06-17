Siddarthsrinivas June 17 2019, 5.54 pm June 17 2019, 5.54 pm

Striking it big with his 25th film Maharshi, Mahesh Babu took off on a big holiday to celebrate the success of the film with his family. The star also caught up with his director Vamshi Paidipally for the India vs Australia game at the World Cup, as a part of his vacation. Soon, Mahesh will be marking his return to India and will start work on his next film in Sarileru Neekevaru, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi who has just come back from delivering a blockbuster with F2: Fun and Frustration. Even though Mahesh was out on a holiday, the producers conducted the official launch of the film with the rest of the key members, including heroine Rashmika Mandanna and composer Devi Sri Prasad. According to the latest reports, Mahesh will start shooting for the film in Kashmir from the 5th of July.

A 15-day schedule has been put up for the film in the state, where the portions involving Mahesh at the army camp will be canned. As the star plays an army officer in the film, the makers felt that it would make sense to get done with those portions first up, and then move on to the rest of the shoot in Kurnool and Hyderabad.

Produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainment, Sarileru Neekevaru boasts of a huge cast consisting of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Jagapathi Babu and others. After a couple of serious, socially charged outings, Mahesh is expected to return with a complete entertainer that will satisfy his fans in full force. The entire shoot for the film will be wrapped up in a span of five months, as the makers have already set their eyes on the Sankranthi 2020 date for the release.