In Com Staff June 25 2019, 8.35 am June 25 2019, 8.35 am

Mahesh Babu, who was reportedly holidaying abroad with his family, is currently training with Italian stuntmen. The actor has taken up a certain diet and follows a taxing stunt regimen with the Italian specialists. All the effort is thought to be for the upcoming action movie which will be directed by and will mark the comeback of yesteryear action favourite, Vijayashanthi.

With the first schedule of Sarileru Neekevvaru set to begin in the first week of July, it has been confirmed that this strenuous preparation is for some stunts he would be performing in the movie. Vijayashanthi, who may be playing the role of a senior army officer in the movie, is also undergoing training and all this preparation is making us anticipate some intense action sequences.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this movie will see Mahesh Babu as an army officer and Rashmika Mandanna will be his female lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru may be considered a Mahesh Babu film, but we're excited as the 90s action queen Vijayashanthi, who will be returning to the silver screens after decades with this movie. Reportedly, the makers of the movie agreed to the whopping fee he quoted to get her on board the project and the firebrand politician has been training hard, which gives us hopes that she will come back in her tough avatar. Reportedly, with this film, Vijayashanthi to earn a whopping sum, which is going to be the highest amount paid to a female actor in the South Indian industry to date.