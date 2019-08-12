In Com Staff August 12 2019, 6.42 pm August 12 2019, 6.42 pm

While Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, Maharshi, failed to create an impression at the Box Office, all eyes are currently on his next, titled Sarileru Neekevvaru! The film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in this one. It is already known that Mahesh Babu will be seen as an Army officer in this film and the director even revealed that his character’s name is Major Ajay Krishna. Now, according to a leading media, apparently, the actor will not be seen in the officer character the whole film! Reportedly, he will only be seen as Major Ajay Krishna in the first half of the film.

The report in the leading media states that Mahesh will be seen in that role for only 25 minutes in the first half. The report also goes on to mention that a few introduction scenes and some crucial scenes were canned in Kashmir. This means that Mahesh will be seen in some other image too apart from the Army officer. Although it is not known what other role he will be playing, it sure will be interesting to see how the director has designed the plot. Vijayashanthi will also be seen in this film as a college professor. She has joined the sets of the film and her scenes are currently being shot in Hyderabad. The team will also soon shoot scenes between Mahesh Babu and the veteran actress.